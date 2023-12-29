Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SN: Yahweh is Satan // Be NOT Deceived - Gal 6.7
channel image
Truth that Matters
686 Subscribers
209 views
Published 2 months ago

SN: Yahweh is Satan // Be NOT Deceived - Gal 6.7.  This is a video from another channel which affirms that in most cases in the Old Testament the Tetragrammaton (YHWH) is Lucifer/Satan "Impersonating" Jesus the Father God.

Guitaoist: https://www.youtube.com/@guitaoist

Keywords
jesus christaliensbible studyhitlerdemonsbible prophecyspiritual warfareilluminatimark of the beastend timesufossecret space programfallen angelschristian identityreptiliansetsunderground basesalien abductioncovidserpent seedangel warsprofessor truthtruthwchristtruth that matters

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket