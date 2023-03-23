BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Glenn Why I think WAR with China by 2025 is 'DONE DEAL'
56 views • 03/23/2023

Glenn Beck


March 23, 2023


World tension continues to escalate. In this clip, Glenn details several ways China and Russia have upped the ante — like suggesting nuclear weapons will be on the table if the United Kingdom gives Ukraine rounds that contain uranium. Plus, one U.S. ally recently suggested it may NOT align with America in a potential war over Taiwan, and Glenn also explains why he believes a major war between the U.S. and China — centered around Taiwan — is a ‘done deal’ by 2025, before our next president is sworn into office…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a56eUtUYdXk

Keywords
americauschinawarunited states2025world tensionglenn becktaiwandone deal
