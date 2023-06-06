BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

George Galloway and Gonzalo Lira Senior: INTERVIEW: All I know is that Gonzalo was detained on May 1 (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1967 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
129 views • 06/06/2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel George Galloway at:-

https://youtu.be/zjv6HTpGzMU

6 Jun 2023 #journalism #ukraine #zelenskyINTERVIEW: I don’t know if my son is alive or whether he has been tortured, says Gonzalo Lira Sr. Zelensky claims Ukraine’s fight is about freedom. Well he’s not showing it to the rest of the world


 #journalism #ukraine #zelensky @gonzalolira3816

Follow me on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1586692


SUPPORT THE MOTHER OF ALL TALK SHOWS:

- Make a Donation: https://moats.tv/donate

- Support my work on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/georgegalloway


LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST:

- Apple Podcasts: https://shorturl.at/inpI6

- Spotify: https://shorturl.at/cijkA

- Google: https://shorturl.at/KL356


Follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/georgegalloway

Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GeorgeGallowayOfficial

Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/georgegalloway


Subscribe to my channel on Youtube:


 / @georgegallowayof...


About George Galloway:

With 30 years worth of experience in the British Parliament, former Member of Parliament George Galloway uses his unique perspective to debate and discuss politics, geo-politics, war, society and culture with the most interesting guests and callers from around the world. MOATS: a no-holds barred review of news around the world!


THE MOTHER OF ALL TALK SHOWS

EVERY SUNDAY

🇬🇧 7PM BST LONDON

🇺🇸 11AM PDT - 12PM MDT - 1PM CDT - 2PM EDT

EVERY WEDNESDAY

🇬🇧 9PM BST LONDON

🇺🇸 1PM PDT - 2PM MDT - 3PM CDT - 4PM EDT

Keywords
journalistfree speechfreedomarreststate departmentusaukrainedetentionchilegonzalo lira
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy