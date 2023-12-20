Create New Account
Part # 2 Full Clip Civil War looms as Democrats Decertify Trump From 2024 Ballots Supreme Court launches actual INSURRECTION against America with election de-platforming of Donald J. Trump
The Democrats’ unrelenting shenanigans to stop Donald Trump from serving a second term as President of the USA went to a new level late yesterday. The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that the former President’s name cannot appear on the state’s voting ballots in 2024. The state justices declared Mr. Trump to be an insurrectionist, thus disqualified to be the President.


Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/20/2023


You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.


Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 20, 2023 - Colorado Supreme Court launches actual INSURRECTION against America with election de-platforming of Donald J. Trump

https://www.brighteon.com/dc349489-5619-4ae5-aa7d-42988619bec4


civil wartrunewsaidonald trumpzionistsbolshevik revolutionnazi regimesynthetic biologyai killing machinezionists use ai to choose targets for gaza destructionamericas ruling class hates god

