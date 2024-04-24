BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Man On Fire Hollywood Production Take 2 Fire Gel Up To 3200 Degrees
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
725 views • 12 months ago

His Hair never burned, cool calm and collected as he knelt on his knees with his hands behind his back. In this video fireman holds fire burning at 3200 degrees and felt no pain due to FIRE ICE Gel. No one would survive 30 seconds of a real gasoline fire. This was done in multiple takes and shown to you in one seamless event. when engulfed in a huge gasoline fire your lungs are burned from the fire and smoke...there is no way anyone would still be alive. They need to shock the public, so they do not question the reality of what they just witnessed. This is a ritual and a warning for what's to come...The Apocalypse will soon start. Magnesium shavings burn at 3200 degrees.... the fire you seen was no ware near the heat of magnesium. Try putting your bare hand in a fireplace fire, you can hold your hand in the flames without any fire gel.

Mirrored - MaxResistance

Keywords
crisis actorstheaterman on fire
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy