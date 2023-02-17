Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 29 - A Journey Through Our Gastrointestinal Tract [3]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In part 3 of our journey through the gastrointestinal tract we have come to the grand finale - the large intestine (the colon). We take a look at the five allergens, foods that are causing and feeding inflammation in the gut. We’ll learn how to support healing of the gut. Barbara presents a recipe that she calls ‘Gut Repair’. We’ll also learn how to conquer constipation and haemorrhoids. We’ll get a recipe for colon tea. Don’t miss this!
Donation Options
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds
Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate
Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com
Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za
Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za