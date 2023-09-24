Sounding More Nefarious by the Day!! This is Something We Could All Help With.. Pray for Richard

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth mirrored from the Jonathan Kleck YouTube channel
https://youtu.be/_d5A7Y2I5qg?si=8PUY3_ZAew4sX-w5
Quotation from original video description….”This is getting weirder by the minute ...Keep an eye on the channel as we are getting ready to Drop Some Biblical Bombs !!"
https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384
https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos
https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384
https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc
tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/
https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck
https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/
https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee