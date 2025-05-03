The Garden is in Grow Mode!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A great week of gardening as we ended the month of April and segued into May. I’ve begun a schedule of fertilizing every two weeks, and I’m pollinating my zucchini by hand this year. The strawberries, radishes, carrots, cucumbers, pineapples, tomatoes, potatoes -indeed everything- is doing well so far this Spring. And I’ve harvest the Napa Cabbages and some of the Swiss chard. And Haru-chan 🐶 met a new friend, a potential boyfriend, “Pero”, 🐶 a male Boston Terrier!
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll