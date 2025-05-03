The Garden is in Grow Mode!

A great week of gardening as we ended the month of April and segued into May. I’ve begun a schedule of fertilizing every two weeks, and I’m pollinating my zucchini by hand this year. The strawberries, radishes, carrots, cucumbers, pineapples, tomatoes, potatoes -indeed everything- is doing well so far this Spring. And I’ve harvest the Napa Cabbages and some of the Swiss chard. And Haru-chan 🐶 met a new friend, a potential boyfriend, “Pero”, 🐶 a male Boston Terrier!





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll