What Causes My Own Suffering, Unloving Desires, Addicted to Anger, Staying In vs Feeling Emotions
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
14 views • 6 months ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/it7IW6jYACk

20081018 Relationship With God - Being Truthful With Yourself P2


Cut:

40m46s - 44m03s


DIVINE TRUTH WEBSITE:

divinetruth.com

mary.divinetruth.com

godsway.net

event.divinetruth.com

donate.divinetruth.com

*************************



“IF YOU RESIST THE EXPERIENCE OF YOUR OWN EMOTION, YOU ARE JUST GOING TO CREATE MORE PAIN FOR YOURSELF. SO NO MATTER WHERE YOU ARE, IF YOU HOLD DOWN YOUR EMOTION, YOU ARE GOING TO MAKE IT HARDER FOR YOURSELF LATER.”

@ 40m57S


“IF I ACT ON MY DESIRES THAT ARE NOT HARMONIOUS WITH LOVE, I’M GOING TO DAMAGE MYSELF AS WELL.”

@ 41m47s


“DON’T ACT UPON YOUR DESIRE TO HARM OTHERS.”

@ 43m31s


wisdomemotional painpain and sufferingsimpledivine love pathsoul conditiontrue spiritualitysoul healingsuppressed emotionsreincarnated jesusgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulfeel to healmental health and wellbeingdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythingaddicted to angercause of sufferingunloving desiresunexpressed emotionsown your emotionshow to get through emotions
