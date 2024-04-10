⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (10 April, 2024) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(10 April 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line and repelled a counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 31st National Guard Brigade close to Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 20 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, and four motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops hit one U.S.-made 155-mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, as well as two Bukovel-AD and Nota electronic warfare stations.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the 5th Assault Force, 22nd, 28th, 67th, 93rd, and 115th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Krasnoye, Novokalinovo, Kleshcheyevka, Novoye, and Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Four counter-attacks by units of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, 33rd Mechanised Brigade, and 46th Airmobile Brigade were repelled close to Vyemka, Pobeda, and Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 360 Ukrainian troops, two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, and five motor vehicles.

In counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops wiped out one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one UK-made 155-mm AS-90 Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun, as well as one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station, and two Nota electronic warfare stations.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, the units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have improved the tactical situation and repelled 11 counter-attacks of the assault groups of the 25th Air Assault Brigade, 71st Jaeger, 59th Mechanised Infantry, 47th and 115th mechanised brigades of the AFU close to Pervomayskoye, Vodyanoye, Novobakhmutovka, Umanskoye, and Berdychi (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 395 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line and inflicted fire damage on the 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU and 128th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Staromayorskoye and Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Two enemy counter-attacks were repelled close to Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy's losses amounted to up to 115 Ukrainian troops, three pickup trucks, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️In Kherson direction, the units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the 65th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU, 121st and 126th territorial defence brigades close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye region), Mikhailovka, and Ivanovka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 65 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one Plastun electronic reconnaissance station, and one Nota electronic warfare station.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Groups of Forces of the Russian Federation have destroyed an AFU weapons and ammunition storage base with 32 152-mm D-20 howitzers, two unmanned aerial vehicle assembly workshops, a training and launch site for uncrewed surface vehicles, and hit AFU manpower and hardware in 128 areas.

▫️ Air defence systems shot down 172 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, three French-made Hammer aerial guided bombs, and two HIMARS and Uragan MLRS projectiles during the day.



📊 In total, 583 airplanes, 270 helicopters, 20,089 unmanned aerial vehicles, 499 air-to-air missile systems, 15,741 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,266 multiple rocket systems combat vehicles, 8,802 field artillery guns and mortars, and 20,852 special military vehicles have been neutralised since the beginning of the special military operation.