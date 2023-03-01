READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 112

1 Praise the LORD! Blessed is the man who fears the LORD, Who delights greatly in His commandments.

2 His descendants will be mighty on earth; The generation of the upright will be blessed.

3 Wealth and riches will be in his house, And his righteousness endures forever.

4 Unto the upright there arises light in the darkness; He is gracious, and full of compassion, and righteous.

5 A good man deals graciously and lends; He will guide his affairs with discretion.

6 Surely he will never be shaken; The righteous will be in everlasting remembrance.

7 He will not be afraid of evil tidings; His heart is steadfast, trusting in the LORD.

8 His heart is established; He will not be afraid, Until he sees his desire upon his enemies.

9 He has dispersed abroad, He has given to the poor; His righteousness endures forever; His horn will be exalted with honor.

10 The wicked will see it and be grieved; He will gnash his teeth and melt away; The desire of the wicked shall perish.

(Ps. 112:1-10 NKJ)