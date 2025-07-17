© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨🇺🇸🇨🇳 Hegseth’s "US Drone Domination" Plan IGNORES the Elephant in the Room - CHINA CONTROLS THE PARTS
Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth just unveiled his bold “Unleashing US Military Drone Dominance” policy, aiming to flood the battlefield with American-made small drones by 2026.
But here’s the problem: Without Asian (non-Chinese) suppliers, costs will SKYROCKET, and production will lag.
The Drone Warfare Revolution
🔸FPV drones (first-person-view) are dominating in Ukraine, with Russia deploying 600+ daily.
🔸Cheap, agile, and deadly—these quadcopters carry explosives, guided by operators via real-time video feeds.
🔸Russia’s new fiber-optic-controlled drones are a game-changer, immune to jamming.
Hegseth’s Vision: “Made in America”
Hegseth wants 100% US-sourced drones—great for domestic manufacturers, but can the supply chain keep up?
🔸Most drone parts (motors, cameras, electronics) come from CHINA.
🔸Companies like DJI, EHang, and Autel Robotics dominate the market.
🔸Even US-based distributors rely on Chinese-made components.
Bottom Line
Hegseth’s plan is overly ambitious considering Trump's tariff policies, which are destroying the entire supply chain. Even more so considering the threat of sanctions against Russia and tariffs on its economic partners, such as China and India.
Source @NewRulesGeo
