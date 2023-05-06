Real Avid Master Vise Review: 1 Year Later

In this video, I'm going to be doing a 1-year review of the Real Avid Master Vise. I've been using this vise for the past year for a variety of tasks, including gunsmithing, cleaning, and maintenance. I'm really impressed with this product and will be talking about my overall experience with the vise after using it for a year.





Here are some of the features of the Real Avid Master Vise:





Heavy-duty construction

Adjustable jaws

Swivel base

Pedal lock

Padded jaws

Barrel channel

Here are some of the tasks that I've used the Real Avid Master Vise for:





Gunsmithing

Cleaning

Maintenance

Disassembly

Assembly

Repair

Overall, I've been very impressed with the Real Avid Master Vise. It's a great value for the price, and it's built to last. If you're in the market for a new gun vise, I highly recommend checking it out.





Video Index:

0:00 Intro

0:20 Old Vise

0:41 The Real Avid Master Vise

1:09 Master Vise Swivel Base

1:50 Master Vise Torque Pin

2:35 Gun Fit Jaws

2:54 Master Vise Abuse

3:29 Speed Cam

3:50 Master Vise Faults

4:24 Master Vise Final Thoughts





