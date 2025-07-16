Forgetful: Trump on Chair of the FED Reserve, Jerome Powell: "He's a terrible Fed Chair. I'm surprised he was appointed - Trump appointed Powell... 🤷‍♂️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump on Chair of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell: "He's a terrible Fed Chair. I'm surprised he was appointed. I was surprised frankly that Biden put him in and extended him."
Trump appointed Powell... 🤷♂️
Appointed by Trump, November 2, 2017. He was nominated to a second term by President Joe Biden, confirmed by the Senate, and sworn in on May 23, 2022
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chair_of_the_Federal_Reserve
https://trumpwhitehouse.archives.gov/presidential-actions/president-donald-j-trump-announces-nomination-jerome-powell-chairman-board-governors-federal-reserve-system/