Why I rent and not own , 2.1 Million for a 4 bedroom townhome, Maintenance fees, Property Taxes

Originally Aired On - Jan 29, 2016 VANCOUVER



My Opinion: I cant afford to buy here in the city I do business in for over 7 years now ! Your Dammed if you do and Dammed if You don't , Crown land and money Laundering is Destroying Canada ! And when they raise property taxes its gonna be a rude awaking for most , Also I would love to own but I need to leave my city !

this house here was a four bedroom townhome in a gated community here in Vancouver I already asked how much would it cost for this place you know it's a decent place it's not that big but how much would it cost it would cost me 2.1 million dollars for this place and there's nothing it's just nothing extravagant about it right and the housing market here is different in Canada I am so for I don't want to put down four hundred thousand dollars for a house here when I can invest in my son's future which I have you know I've been putting go outside for him invest in the cottage in houma building in the Philippines um things that I'm other things i'm doing right and retirement plans and stuff because I'm pushing 40 I want to make sure everything's set ready to go with the push of a button provider it all goes well if God permits what else so renting I think renting is a pro I think it's good to rent and don't feel bad if you rent I rent who cares owning unless you get a place for you clearer or you get it from inheritance yes then it's good then you pay off the taxes your monthly taxes you pay off this you pay off that you're good to go but if you're a first time buyer you're a couple and you're buying especially here where everything's so expensive you're in trouble the the average the average mortgage starts at about 24 hundred a month up to 35 to 4 i've seen mortgages for sixteen thousand dollars a month for condo in downtown vancouver go to mls calm imal sta type in vancouver type in condos for like four or five million dollars you'll find a whole bunch of them you'll find hundreds of them for that much for sale the need type in the calculator amortization and see comes up to fifteen sixteen seventeen eighteen thousand dollars per month monthly payments so I wanted to add that it's just it's beyond and the people saying why don't you buy within your means you can't buy anything here and let's we're in Miami you could buy you good-by three houses for three hundred grand you know you could goodbye twelve condos for three hundred grand the cost of living here is beyond and what can anyone can imagine and the price of food and everything but I'm living very comfortably and a very blessed life so if you can follow me on my videos now renting I'll be straight up with you if you own what you pay in property tax property let's say you have maintenance fees and what you pay in repairs to your own place and upgrades and blah blah blah with inflation going by I'm being straight up with you guys if you put that money into gold or something for 25 years instead of paying four or five hundred a month into property taxes and all that other crap you actually invest that money into a good strong investment or in gold and silver or a strong commodity you'll actually grin in 25 years as if you were sell your house what she'd get back and I'm being straight up it's not how much money you make it's how much money you spend it's really important that you guys keep keep that in mind it's crucial that you know that and and I'm just putting this video out there because a lot of the people I went to school with they all home their own homes but I prefer not to be in a death grip into a mortgage into a death grip at the mortgage in French means death grip don't want to be in one of those I want to be able to travel what you have around the world more times than probably then then you know I've been around the world like maybe 50 x 40 x countries all over the place meeting people I should have started this YouTube channel years ago but anyways I just wanted to put my thing out there cuz renting I think yeah you know what it's almost like a whole you're throwing your money but you're living your living you're gonna die you're expiring as you go you're gonna die you're gonna die twenty thirty four years or ten years or a year so why do you distress yourself owning a place then you have to keep preparing the damn thing everything keeps failing everything is made in foreign countries and you can't even trust the products you buy any more for your house and I just wanted to put that out there right thing is fantastic you can move when you want you don't have to worry about you have bad neighbors you move you don't have to saddle and put it on the market and then and then explain why you're selling your house and blah blah blah and then if you invest the money that you're not putting into property tax so what I do what I would do if I were you guys do what I did

