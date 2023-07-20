Uncensored: Karen Kingston - BOMBSHELL! We Are Coming for the Bioweapon Pushers!!! Documents & Action

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(July 19, 2023) Summary by Maria Zeee: "The words 'biological and technological weapon' have finally made it to both law enforcement and local MSM in Florida. Karen Kingston joins us to share a comprehensive letter detailing references from Pfizer and government documents every citizen can use to commence criminal action."
Access Karen's letter here: https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/the-intelligent-and-brave-have-been
Maria Zeee 'Uncensored': https://rumble.com/v310lva-karen-kingston-bombshell-we-are-coming-for-the-bioweapon-pushers-documents-.html
