Uncensored: Karen Kingston - BOMBSHELL! We Are Coming for the Bioweapon Pushers!!! Documents & Action

(July 19, 2023) Summary by Maria Zeee: "The words 'biological and technological weapon' have finally made it to both law enforcement and local MSM in Florida. Karen Kingston joins us to share a comprehensive letter detailing references from Pfizer and government documents every citizen can use to commence criminal action."







Access Karen's letter here: https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/the-intelligent-and-brave-have-been





Maria Zeee 'Uncensored': https://rumble.com/v310lva-karen-kingston-bombshell-we-are-coming-for-the-bioweapon-pushers-documents-.html





To prepare you and your family for incoming food shortages and get TRUE heirloom seeds, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States) and use promo code 'ZEEE' (with 3 e's!) for 5% off your order: https://heavensharvest.com/





If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare with long-life food, survival supplies and more:

https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia