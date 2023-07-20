BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Uncensored: Karen Kingston - BOMBSHELL! We Are Coming for the Bioweapon Pushers!!! Documents & Action
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
3581 views • 07/20/2023

(July 19, 2023) Summary by Maria Zeee: "The words 'biological and technological weapon' have finally made it to both law enforcement and local MSM in Florida. Karen Kingston joins us to share a comprehensive letter detailing references from Pfizer and government documents every citizen can use to commence criminal action."


Access Karen's letter here: https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/the-intelligent-and-brave-have-been


Maria Zeee 'Uncensored': https://rumble.com/v310lva-karen-kingston-bombshell-we-are-coming-for-the-bioweapon-pushers-documents-.html


Keywords
big pharmacurrent eventscorruptionfdacdcfloridaamericavaccinelawlaw enforcementcrimes against humanityaustraliadocumentsdeathsbioweaponmass murderinjuriesuncensoredmodernainjectionpfizercovidmrnakaren kingstonmaria zeee
