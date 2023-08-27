He was left on the side of the road, His neck was strangled by a rusty chain causing his face to swe

Pitiful Animal





Aug 26, 2023





Sky, a boy about 9-10 months old.

He was left on the side of the road with a weak body.

His neck was strangled by a rusty chain causing his face to swell.

I couldn't even imagine the depth of suffering Sky had to endure.





Around 4 a.m., Sky was sedated to clean and examine the wound.

The doctor cleaned the damaged tissue layer, then they reconstructed the neck skin.

Most of the tissue has been removed, possibly about two-thirds of the surface of the scar tissue.

Witnessing Sky's trauma made me deeply sad.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VpQsFgyU7sk