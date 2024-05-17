If I could Share a Message from JESUS CHRIST A Spiritual Viewpoint to Open Your Mind #wisebuyreviews

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/@FlatEarthEric - Eric Dubay - Probably Best Source for Flat Earth Proofs
https://www.youtube.com/@HighFrequencyRadio HIGH FREQUENCY RADIO - Learn about the Admiralty Law Jurisdiction from a Self-Learned "Jailhouse Lawyer"
https://www.youtube.com/@thebadwolf James C Lovett - someone similar to High Frequency Radio but he talks about Having Trusts to Protect Assets
https://livingintheprivate.blogspot.com/p/home.html Living in the Private - Ideas about Protecting your Assets in this Modern World - Some Good Starting Point information
https://www.educatedinlaw.org/2017/03/top-10-documents-recommended-by-yusef-el/ - FREE PDF Books Regarding Subjects Discussed - FREE PDF's ABOUT THE LAW SYSTEM
Another Source Discussing Law that is interesting - https://www.youtube.com/@DavidMyrland
BRIGHTEON VERSION
https://www.brighteon.com/aeb0c377-a221-4342-8261-7130144552f1
YOUTUBE VERSION