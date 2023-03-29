Future of the global financial system - Triple vaccinated retired banker Pascal Najadi +Laura-Lynn

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Triple vaccinated retired banker, Swiss and UK citizen, Pascal Najadi has filed a civil lawsuit with the US Supreme Court in the state of New York against the FDA, Pfizer and Swiss president Alain Berset, who was formerly Switzerland’s minister of health.Pascal Najadi Fundraising Link: https://bit.ly/3FXW4dT
Show Resources: https://bit.ly/3ZlvO3Z