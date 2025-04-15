2025-4-15 new baby chicks hatching - why passover, what most don't know - this evening's first fruit offering

audio bible - exodus

https://archive.org/details/19-psalms-in-audio-with-chapters-from-the-kjv-of-the-bible._202302

(scroll down, look on the right hand side under download options...select VBR..mp3...select the file that says 66...and that will be for all the books of the bible in one folder. Then you can put that on your phone, desktop, whatever, mp3 player, and then you can listen to the book of exodus, and, you will have your own audio file that team satan can't update...or, refuse to relicense and app, etc..you will own it, have it, keep it, back it up, and treasure it.)





leviticus 23...

exodus

deut 16

deut 28

Lev 18:2 Speak unto the children of Israel, and say unto them, I am the LORD your God.

Lev 18:3 After the doings of the land of Egypt, wherein ye dwelt, shall ye not do: and after the doings of the land of Canaan, whither I bring you, shall ye not do: neither shall ye walk in their ordinances.

Lev 18:4 Ye shall do my judgments, and keep mine ordinances, to walk therein: I am the LORD your God.

Lev 18:5 Ye shall therefore keep my statutes, and my judgments: which if a man do, he shall live in them: I am the LORD.

























