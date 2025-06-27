BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NYC's Socialist Collapse: Woke Mayor vs Sanity!
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
355 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 2 months ago

NYC is on the brink of a Woke Apocalypse! In this fiery rant, we dive into the absurdity of a communist mayor taking over the concrete jungle. From rent freezes turning Manhattan into a squatter’s paradise to defunding the police for a gender studies patrol, this is a socialist fever dream gone wild. Government-run grocery stores with empty shelves, 800% hate crime budget hikes, and taxpayer-funded trans surgeries—New York’s headed for chaos! Compare it to the disasters in Chicago, LA, and San Francisco, and see why this isn’t just a local issue. It’s a call to arms—vote to save NYC before it’s too late! Zohran Mamdani

 Subscribe for more unfiltered takes!

 Like if you’re fighting back!

 Comment: Can NYC survive this?

 Share to wake up your friends!

#NYC #WokePolitics #Socialism #SaveNYC #Rant


Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/


Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)

Keywords
democratscommunismsocialismjump the sharkminimum wagenew york citydemocratic socialismhate crimecuomoeric adamsfood desertzohran mamdaniny politics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy