NYC's Socialist Collapse: Woke Mayor vs Sanity!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NYC is on the brink of a Woke Apocalypse! In this fiery rant, we dive into the absurdity of a communist mayor taking over the concrete jungle. From rent freezes turning Manhattan into a squatter’s paradise to defunding the police for a gender studies patrol, this is a socialist fever dream gone wild. Government-run grocery stores with empty shelves, 800% hate crime budget hikes, and taxpayer-funded trans surgeries—New York’s headed for chaos! Compare it to the disasters in Chicago, LA, and San Francisco, and see why this isn’t just a local issue. It’s a call to arms—vote to save NYC before it’s too late! Zohran Mamdani
Subscribe for more unfiltered takes!
Like if you’re fighting back!
Comment: Can NYC survive this?
Share to wake up your friends!
#NYC #WokePolitics #Socialism #SaveNYC #Rant
Follow me on
X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/
Buy me a coffee:
Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n
Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)