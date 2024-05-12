⚡️ Ukrainian Militants Shelled Belgorod - the Moment Enemy Missile Arrives at a Residential Building - part 2

⚡️ Ukrainian militants shelled Belgorod, a Direct Hit was Recorded in an Apartment Building

It is reported that the entire entrance on 10 floors collapsed.

There is a threat of collapse of the entire ten-story building in Belgorod

According to a SHOT source, the house was indeed hit by a missile. All residents are now being urgently evacuated.

At least 15 people, according to SHOT, may be under the rubble of a collapsed entrance in Belgorod. Emergency services are on the scene.



