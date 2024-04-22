US Passes $61 Billion Ukraine Spending Bill But Lacks Arms/Ammunition to Send in Sufficient Amounts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Update on the conflict in Ukraine for April 22, 2024…
- US passes $61 billion spending bill for Ukraine but lack sufficient weapons and ammunition to sustain Ukrainian forces on the battlefield;
- Ukraine faces critical shortages of artillery shells and air defense interceptors that the US and Europe are unable to produce in sufficient quantities;
- Western media admits Ukraine faces defeat;
