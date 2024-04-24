BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WATCH: Biden SAYS What the Media Falsely ACCUSED Trump Of
43 views • 04/24/2024

Glenn Beck


Apr 23, 2024


Remember when the media went nuts and accused Donald Trump of praising Nazis when he said there were “very fine people on both sides” of the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally (although he WASN’T referring to the neo-Nazis)? Well, President Biden just had his own “very fine people” moment. Glenn reviews how Biden’s answer to a question about anti-Semitic, pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University was EXACTLY what the media accused Trump of. But yet, there’s no outrage… Glenn also reviews the message of a Jewish professor at Columbia who was barred from campus after his participation in a pro-Jewish rally.


