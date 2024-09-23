DOLLHOUSE DIDDY'S FORMER BODYGUARD CLAIMS FEDS SEIZED ⚤ FREAK-OFF TAPES OF POLITICIANS AND CELEBS

Diddy's bodyguard claims that his arrest goes beyond just him, implicating all the politicians in New York City, including Mayor Adams, whose house was raided along with those of other officials.





He also suggests that the wave of resignations within the city is linked to the Diddy investigation.





Source: https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1838249605693309299





Thumbnail: https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/sean-diddy-combs-former-bodyguard-claims-feds-seized-the-music-moguls-freak-off-tape-of-politicians-and-celebs-101712298865198.html