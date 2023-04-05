Why are E.T.s Here? Richard T. President UFO BC

Richard T. is the President of UFO BC at http://www.ufobc.ca and he joined us for this April 1, 2023 Meetup. He describes the history of UFO BC and the earliest days of the Vancouver Flying saucer Club which began in 1956. This article is about that with photos used for the thumbnail of this video:

https://vanasitwas.wordpress.com/2020/11/21/flying-saucer-clubs/comment-page-1/

36:30 Jenn near Vancouver talks about developing her meditation and consciousness and is interested in our remote viewing and other groups.

56:00 I describe a methodology described by Jeff Selver in his June 4, 2022 video, “When Will Humans Gain the Consciousness Abilities of Grey Aliens Part 2,” in the first seven minutes, at

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vH33bEfKSY0&t=4s . Jeff explains that “just as Greys can project themselves into the human world as humans, we can project ourselves onto their craft in their E.T. form. This is high level.”

59:00 four views on alien abduction. I quote Richard Dolan’s video from the fall of 2021 on that.

Thank you to Fred for video editing.

