US Sports CoachLab Featuring Master NBA Trainer Chris Johnson

Position less Basketball, Playing in Open Space, and Playing Through Contact
by Chris Johnson
In this course, NBA Trainer Chris Johnson will dive deeper into the three levels of finishing, along with DHO reads, and Footwork shooting. Learn more and get started today!
http://tinyurl.com/USSportsBasketball021624
