Happy New Day Inspirational Message 7.26.23!

Today’s message highlights something we tend to forget…Each
day is a new day, a new moment in time, and that we can experience it differently.
There is also assistance to help us to do that…that we also tend to forget.
Today’s short video reminds us. Please, enlighten others by sharing!
Raise Your Frequency by Doing This Guided Meditation
https://insighttimer.com/robertnovak/guided-meditations/i-am-gaining-higher-frequencies-of-love-light-and-divinity
Enjoy my transformational meditations:
https://insighttimer.com/robertnovak
My website: https://robertnovak.com/
Advancing Life through God's Inspiration Oracle Deck: https://robertnovak.com/product/advancing-life-oracle-cards/