Brighteon Broadcast News, July 25, 2023 - Decentralized video breakthrough + RICE RATIONING begins in America

0:00 Intro

1:09 Brighteon Update

7:40 Decentralized App

23:49 Other News





- HUGE announcement about Brighteon app now running on Qortal

- Brighteon.com videos are now ingested into the Qortal ecosystem

- Peer-to-peer, decentralized, uncensorable video content distribution

- Qortal is free to use (Qortal.org) and cannot be censored

- Rice rationing begins in America after India bans exports

- Global food supply is collapsing: Wheat (Ukraine), rice (India), corn (USA), etc.

- Geoengineering is destroying crops worldwide through engineered floods and droughts

- Peter Zeihan is a disinformation propagandist

- Pushing absurd claim that NATO forces would destroy Russian forces at 1000:1 ratio

- Says that Ukraine can drive Russia out of Crimea, then invade #Russia and take down the Russian government

- DELUSIONAL claims are typical of US State Dept. propagandists

- #Russia has world's most advanced hypersonic missiles, nuclear missiles, anti-air defenses

- Russian troops are now the most experienced ground war army on the entire planet

- US military has gone "woke" and is breeding trans cultists and snowflakes

- US is incapable of producing the ammunition needed to fight any war with Russia

- #Ukraine has run out of men and ammo... more tanks from the West won't win the conflict





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/