China is planting Fields of Stones stuck to Metal Bars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
XandrewX
June 15, 2023
They may have picked it up from Alan Bond (The America's Cup notoriety. Reputed to have sold thousands of acres of effectively barren WA land he filled with cheap green artificial butcher's-sales'-counter turf, for its Aerial Inspection by the buyer). lol
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y5RIswKhdsqM/