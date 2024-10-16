BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Identity Crisis Pt. 4
Biblical Precision
Biblical Precision
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 7 months ago

One of the most sobering piece of Scripture is found in Hosea 4:6 where it states, "My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge..." As you read on you'll find that the reason for the lack is that knowledge is rejected. That means knowledge exist and it is then our privilege to search for it until you find it. 

Here's another verse that adds more to what has been said so far - "But you have an anointing from the Holy one and you know ALL things." (1Jn 2:20) Did you digest what was just said? The anointing of the Spirit upon the children of God brings with it the knowledge of ALL things. We KNOW ALL things because the Father who is the source of ALL knowledge has made our bodies his dwelling place along with the son.

This video is just beginning to scratch the surface of what God has done for us and how much he has elevated us IN Christ Jesus his son.

Explore the possibilities!

Keywords
jesus christsalvationliferealityliving
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy