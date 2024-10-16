Identity Crisis Pt. 4

One of the most sobering piece of Scripture is found in Hosea 4:6 where it states, "My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge..." As you read on you'll find that the reason for the lack is that knowledge is rejected. That means knowledge exist and it is then our privilege to search for it until you find it.

Here's another verse that adds more to what has been said so far - "But you have an anointing from the Holy one and you know ALL things." (1Jn 2:20) Did you digest what was just said? The anointing of the Spirit upon the children of God brings with it the knowledge of ALL things. We KNOW ALL things because the Father who is the source of ALL knowledge has made our bodies his dwelling place along with the son.

This video is just beginning to scratch the surface of what God has done for us and how much he has elevated us IN Christ Jesus his son.

Explore the possibilities!