This Isn't Us

Who Talks Like That?
* Lefties!
* Expose these provocateurs and defund the corruption.
* Be careful — but do not let others talk you into not protesting.
* That’s what libs want.
* Call out potential problems; do not give up your right to protest.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 14 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2u5kqq-wait-there-are-more-tapes-ep.-2031-06142023.html