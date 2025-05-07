NATO Female Snipers, along with Canadian and British Officers, Took OFF in the AIR with a HOTEL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
According to Zelensky, Ukraine rejected the three-day truce proposed by Vladimir Putin. On the night of May 7, the Russian aerospace forces, together with missile units, launched another massive missile and bomb attack on military facilities located in the eastern, central, and northern parts of Ukraine. This time, independent monitoring services recorded dozens of powerful explosions in Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions.......................................................................................
