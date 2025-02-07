BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Journey Through Consciousness Exploring the Depths of Dreams and Reality – Joy Bok Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
49 views • 7 months ago

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/02/07/journey-through-consciousness/


In Part 1, Joy shares her lifelong fascination with dreams, consciousness, and the extraordinary experiences that have shaped her understanding of reality. From her early childhood dreams to her encounters with UFOs and explorations of mind control, Joy talks about the themes of astral travel, prophetic dreams, and the significance of her experiences.



In Part 2 James and Joy talk about the realms of dreams, healing, and the significance of cryptids and giants. They explore the implications of a shifting Earth frequency, the potential for dark entities to manifest, and the historical context of the Orion-Lyran Wars. They also discuss the increasing mainstream acceptance of UFO phenomena, the rise of psychopathy in society, and the importance of awakening human potential and psychic abilities.

Keywords
mind controldreamsconsciousnessufosgiantsconferenceastral travelpsychopathypsychic abilitiescryptidspleiadiansprophetic dreamsdark entitiesspiritual explorationjoyce bok healingalien interactionsorion-lyran wars
