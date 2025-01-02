⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (2 January 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kharkov direction, the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of a motorised infantry brigade of the AFU and two territorial defence brigades near Liptsy, Sosnovka, Pokalyanoye, and Vilcha (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 troops, one motor vehicle, and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️ The Zapad Group of Forces delivered strikes on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades of the AFU, three territorial defence brigades, and one National Guard brigade close to Dvurechnaya, Zeleny Gai (Kharkov region), Terny, and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Six counter-attacks of AFU assault groups were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 460 troops, three infantry fighting vehicles, four pick-up trucks, a 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab and one Bogdana self-propelled artillery systems. One Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station and one ammunition depot were destroyed.

▫️ The Yug Group of Forces continued to advance into the depths of the enemy's defence and routed the units of two mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, and one airmobile brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Dalneye, Chasov Yar, Seversk, and Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic). Four counter-attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments were repelled.

The AFU sustained losses of up to 210 troops, one Turkish-made Kirpi armoured fighting vehicle, one pick-up truck, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun. One electronic warfare station was eliminated.

▫️ The Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and launched strikes on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades of the AFU and two National Guard brigades close to Shcherbinovka, Dzerzhinsk, Zverevo, Andreyevka, Sribnoye, Tarasovka, Shevchenko, and Vozdvizhenka (Donetsk People's Republic). Thirteen counter-attacks launched by the AFU were repelled.

The enemy lost up to 240 troops, one infantry fighting vehicles, two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, one Turkish-made Kirpi and one Kozak AFVs, one motor vehicle, two 152-mm D-20 guns and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️ The Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and defeated the units of two mechanised brigades of the AFU and two territorial defence brigades close to Konstantinopol, Velikaya Novoselka, Vremevka, and Volnoye Pole (Donetsk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by an AFU assault detachment was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to over 160 troops, four motor vehicles, one HMMWV armoured fighting vehicle and one 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system manufactured in the USA, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️ The Dnepr Group of Forces hit manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade and two territorial defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Novokamenka (Dnepropetrovsk region), Stepnoye, Antonovka (Kherson region) and Kherson.



The AFU lost up to 90 troops and three motor vehicles. Three electronic warfare stations and one ammunition depot were eliminated.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck power objects ensuring operation of Ukrainian defence industry enterprises, infrastructure of military airfields, as well as engaged manpower and hardware clusters of the enemy in 146 areas.

▫️ Russian air defence systems shot down one Su-27 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, six U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 97 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️ In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 651 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 39,144 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,137 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,504 MLRS combat vehicles, 20,134 field artillery guns and mortars, and 29,701 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.