Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Israeli Air Force Launched Another Strike on Syrian territory - Explosions occurred in the Al-Mezze area in the west of the Syrian capital Damascus
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
12 views
Published a month ago

The Israeli Air Force launched another strike on Syrian territory: explosions occurred in the Al-Mezze area in the west of the Syrian capital Damascus .

A four-story building located near the Lebanese Embassy came under attack. There are reports of dead and wounded. Further details are still unknown.

It is likely that in the near future the command of the Israel Defense Forces will report on the liquidation of one of the high-ranking members of one of the local groups.

Information also appeared in the Arab media about the presence of Israeli aircraft in the airspace over the Golan Heights . More airstrikes are possible.

#Damascus #Israel #Syria

@rybar

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket