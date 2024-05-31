BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
La Quinta Columna Exposes Why Cows Are Dying From New Vaccine. Ciw Vax Content Examined
408 views • 11 months ago

The War Against You


May 29, 2024


La Quinta Columna Exposes Why Cows Are Dying From New Vaccine. Ciw Vax Content Examined

-

Lol. This is not the video you really want to see right before you have a STEAK DINNER...

-

LQC: ANALYSIS OF GONASYL 50, A SO-CALLED "VACCINE" FOR BOVINE CATTLE

-

⫸LQC⫷: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/

🎬 https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumnainternational:7/Analysis-of-Gonasyl-50-a-so-called-vaccine-for-bovine-cattle:e

-

🇬🇧🇺🇸 #English - Analysis of Gonasyl 50, a so-called "vaccine" for bovine cattle. This analysis was carried out at the request of people working in the livestock sector in Spain, who had seen their cattle die suddenly after this "public sanitation intervention, etc.".

-

🗳 Collaborate with La Quinta Columna:

https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/

-

FAIR USE FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES

-

MIrrored From:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/right_wing_nuclear_armed_aussie/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/R1k8Cq9Tpfbf/

Keywords
vaccinedyingvaxcowscontentsla quinta columnathe war against youciwgonasyl 50
