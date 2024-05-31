The War Against You





May 29, 2024





La Quinta Columna Exposes Why Cows Are Dying From New Vaccine. Ciw Vax Content Examined

Lol. This is not the video you really want to see right before you have a STEAK DINNER...

LQC: ANALYSIS OF GONASYL 50, A SO-CALLED "VACCINE" FOR BOVINE CATTLE

🇬🇧🇺🇸 #English - Analysis of Gonasyl 50, a so-called "vaccine" for bovine cattle. This analysis was carried out at the request of people working in the livestock sector in Spain, who had seen their cattle die suddenly after this "public sanitation intervention, etc.".

