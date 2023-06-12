Ceasars' or yours? 🤔

To pay a price in advance, to the injust, a price to prevent attacks on your personal integrity, that is to compromise your dignity. And dignity compromised is no longer dignity.

🙏🌻

Render unto God what is God's, Ceasars' face was on the coin but the gold belonged to God. Replace Ceasar with Anti-Christ and you've got the same thing.

Protect your soul, it's yours and Jesus will save you.