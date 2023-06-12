Ceasars' or yours? 🤔

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To pay a price in advance, to the injust, a price to prevent attacks on your personal integrity, that is to compromise your dignity. And dignity compromised is no longer dignity.
🙏🌻
Render unto God what is God's, Ceasars' face was on the coin but the gold belonged to God. Replace Ceasar with Anti-Christ and you've got the same thing.
Protect your soul, it's yours and Jesus will save you.