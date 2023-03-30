BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BOOM 💥 Rep Mills Announces Impeachment Articles Against Defense Secretary Austin to His Face
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
5
302 views • 03/30/2023

Bam 💥 Rep Cory Mills (R-FL) Announces Impeachment Articles Against Defense Secretary Austin to His Face! Absolutely Nukes Austin for His Dereliction of Duty!

Disgraced Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testified before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday in support of Joe Biden’s defense budget request.

Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) had a more pressing issue on his mind, however. He was seeking to hold the Biden regime accountable for the botched withdrawal in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is perhaps the most sordid part of Biden’s destructive legacy. As the Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft reported, a US Marine sniper was denied permission to shoot and kill the Kabul airport suicide bomber Who killed the 13 America service members during the botched withdrawal.

Not only does the Biden regime have the blood of these soldiers on their hands, but thousands of interpreters, their families, and the families of US soldiers as well are dead as well because the Regime’s choices during the withdrawal.

More info at:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/i-perceive-this-as-dereliction-of-duty-and-i-take-that-very-seriously-rep-cory-mills-presents-articles-of-impeachment-against-disgraced-dod-secretarylloyd-austin-video/ 

source: https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/38032 

Keywords
impeachafghanistanbiden regimerep millsdefense sec austin
