© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's gonna be a wild ride election 2024. Trump will not be president again, a woman will not be president, and the rest is your best guess...
trump, Harris, waltz, twenty twenty-four, election fortification, demon-rats, Kraken, voting machines, ballot harvesting,
Clown World #63: The 2024 Election Fortification Musical Chairs Final Vote Count...