RT News - April 30 2025 6AM GMT

April 30, 2025

rt.com









The threat of war looms as tensions continue to ramp up between New Delhi and Islamabad. with India's PM giving his army complete operational freedom to carry out military action. Rain on your parade. Ukraine talks of targeting Moscow's Victory celebrations in response to Vladimir Putin's ceasefire proposal. Russia calls Kiev's terror tactics criminal. Stick to the truth. Russia warns about the spread of World War 2 hoaxes and the rewriting of history over just who defeated facism. That's as we conclusively disprove one of the biggest conspiracy theories of all, that Hitler didn't really die in a Berlin bunker, but instead managed to flee to South America. As Vietnam marks 50 years since the end of the devastating war in the country, we look back at the price Saigon would pay for its friendship with Washington, and how America's support would eventually slip away.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Brighteon is the worst website I have ever dealt with as far as uploading videos and the technical support is useless, I'm tired of a video taking 4, 5, 10 attempts to upload when other websites upload a video seamlessly on one attempt, so why not visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching. Gene Easley aka thedeadgene





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday