CTP (20250512 S2EMaySpecial3) Listener Feedback Of Habemus Papem (S2EMaySpec2) ep. BTS/SP Video

I address listener feedback regarding my previous episode on Pope Leo XIV, acknowledging mistakes I made while recording with an earache and migraine.
• Correction of my numerical error occasionally referring to "Leo XV" instead of "Leo XIV"
• Clarification on Catholic doctrine regarding divorced individuals and communion
• Explanation of why the episode was rushed and how that affected quality
• Sharing insights from listener Mark about Leo XIV's background as an Augustinian missionary and canon lawyer
• Discussion of how Leo XIV differs from Pope Francis in formation and approach
• Emphasis on Christian unity rather than denominational division
• Invitation for listeners to participate in future feedback episodes through Zoom conversations
