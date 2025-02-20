❗️US Suspends Arms Sales to Ukraine! - says Head of UKR Rada Defense Committee while awaiting a decision on whether deliveries will resume

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING!! U.S. Suspends Arms Sales to Ukraine!
Head of Ukraine’s Rada Defense Committee Roman Kostenko confirms that arms shipments have been halted, with companies awaiting a decision on whether deliveries will resume.
Even if we have the money, we don’t know if the weapons will keep coming.