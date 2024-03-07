If this is true & not a psyop, Ryan Garcia is a hero!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
WE KNOW HOW DISGUSTING THIS WORLD IS & WHAT THESE EVIL BASTARDS DO TO INNOCENT CHILDREN SO FOR HIM TO SPEAK OUT LIKE THIS IS VERY BRAVE & PROBABLY A DEATH SENTENCE.
PLEASE PROTECT RYAN GARCIA! 🥊🙏
See Also:
Professional Boxer Ryan Garcia talks about Bohemian Grove “they’re raping kids”
https://www.brighteon.com/662edf70-0f09-4cb7-b326-6ae749b5d24d
Source @💊 TRUTH PILLS 💊