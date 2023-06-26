Live Chat with Paul; -138- UFO crashes + Google & Warner Bros Censorship & Wrongful Copyright to Silence UFO Chans

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Copyright is out of control on YT - Parody Clips rejected as Fair Use WHY? + other UFO vids and topics! [00:02:00] (1c) Anyone Out There or is the Truth on my channel too hard to swallow still in UFO community? [00:07:00] (2) Main Topic Begins - Paul shows latest camera setup and new software to view and remote control the sky cameras ready for upcoming sky watching episode series for NZ. [00:15:30] (2b) Paul shows some previous snaps using the new control viewing program of the 1/4 moon in the sky [00:19:44] (2c) New Vivaldi browser setup with plane and sat tracking for skywatching Live shows to come [00:36:00] (2d) Catch Up with side Comments [00:37:40] (3) Gabber on UFOmans channel? one of the top 5 shill fraud UFO chans on YT [00:41:00] (3b) Corbell on Fox 10 and waving hands about like a traffic warden Corbell changing his Flare nonsense case. [00:49:00] (3d) Paul clicks gabbers Web link by mistake not UFOman takes minute to figure out as was going over some of UFOmans shocking UFO vids and claims and shill guests on [00:53:00] (3e) UFOman shills and creaming in on the Hoax Las Vegas Kids UFO and 10 foot alien claims [00:58::00] (3f) Paul works out its some chrome pipe like exhaust on a tractor not Alien [01:20:50] (4) Warner Bros, Google and not honoring Fair Use for Parody clips in last live and Paul shows hes not only one dealing with this.. including critics of movie clips Problem is not just loss of all earnings (not just a percent) but also they block in certain countries or take down [01:47:00] (5) The UFO crash Whistle Blower Grusch vs Sarbacher and Kevin Randle [01:48:20] (5b) First Paul searches info on Sarbacher and finds a couple of interest documents and writes up [02:07:00] (5c) Real UFO crash? Dr Sarbacher and Wilbert Smith [02:16:00] (5d) Who is Frank Scully and Wright Field? Stanton Friedman talks to Sarbacher [02:37:00] (5e) Bruce Maccabee talks to Sarbacher [02:42:00] (5f) The 1952 UFO fleet video [02:51:00] (5g) UFOs over Washington 1952 is there a connection? [02:54:40] (5h) Deeper frame by frame and filters used to enhance the video by Paul [03:12:00] (5g) Paul looks for other experts on the footage and unknowingly lands on Kevin Randles blog about Sarbacher and 1952 footage and gov claims was birds like Paul was thinking some were birds as could see flapping of one of the objects.. dont mean all were birds though. [04:05:00] (5h) Aliens !!! but dont sound like GREYS but seem insect based [04:25:00] (6) Blackvault clip on Grusch [04:32:00] (7) Paul talks about the recent Titan Sub disaster and wrong info Steve Cambian said on Nuke Subs and depths.. a honest reading mistake I think but Paul found some more info on subs depths to read out which is interesting. [04:40:45] (8) Paul gets Edge to read out article on AARO asking for crash material to be handed in for testing from anyone and corps [05:00:00] (9) Paul finishes off on Tweets from UFOofinterest Mick etc [05:23:00] (10) Paul decides to zoom camera on 2 dots in sky are they stars or UFOs? Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.