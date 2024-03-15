Joint drills of Russia, China and Iran mark emerging naval coalition

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia, Iran and China are once again flexing their naval muscles in joint drills in the Gulf of Oman with more than 20 ships from the three nations involved in the maneuvers
Mirrored - RT
