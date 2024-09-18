Mike Adams Sermon 046 - Jeremiah 10 - The power of CHOOSING GODLINESS in a world infested with satanism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Jeremiah's Lament and the Weeping Prophet (0:03)
- Jeremiah's Grief and the Nation's Evil (4:22)
- God's Threat and the Consequences of Deceit (8:15)
- Jeremiah's Debate with God (8:56)
- The Uncircumcised Heart and God's Punishment (16:25)
- Jeremiah's Call to Repentance (24:55)
- The Idolatry of the Gentiles (34:09)
- The Consequences of Disobedience (35:58)
- The Role of the Prophet Jeremiah (36:17)
- The Call to Repentance and Forgiveness (43:01)
