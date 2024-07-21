"AMERICA'S FUTURE IN WORDS & PICTURES" - DISCERNING TRUE PROPHECY FROM THE PIG PODS

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

THE WORD OF GOD IS LIVING, ACTIVE, SHARPER THAN ANY DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD.

Yah's words have found America sleeping, vulnerable, and very proud, assuming life will go as she and her masters plan. The people are sleeping, the people love idols, the people don't know they are prey for evil masters who have diabolical plans of their own. There is only one Master- The Eternal Lord & Savior Jesus Christ.





AMERICA, HEAR YOUR PROPHETIC FUTURE, AND THIS VIDEO IS JUST ONE PIECE OF A WIDE PUZZLE THAT EACH MAN WILL NOW BEGIN PUTTING TOGETHER FOR HIMSELF. You do not have much time left before the Beast Govt comes upon you, HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.





