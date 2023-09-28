141-White House Caught Lying and Covering Up COVID Shot Dangers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In May of 2021, the White House learned of the deaths and injuries caused by the COVID shots. Instead of informing the public and stopping the shots, they created slides and materials explaining how to respond and cover up the facts.
Joe Biden and all of the staff involved, which includes the heads of top agencies, must resign, and also face criminal prosecution.
#Bidenmustresign
#COVIDjabs
#COVIDshots