🔥France - Protesters set fire to Bordeaux City Hall

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Protesters set fire to Bordeaux City Hall. France is rising up against the tyrannical regime of Macron. Riots and strikes swept the country, people smash shops, set fire to police stations, block the work of airports, waste incineration plants, LNG terminals, refineries and highways.
Macron's dictatorial regime must go. France will be a free country.